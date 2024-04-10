Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
POU opened at C$29.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.98.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,655 shares of company stock worth $1,174,457. Insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
