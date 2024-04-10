Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

POU opened at C$29.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.59 and a 12 month high of C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.98.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$37.00 target price on Paramount Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. In related news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total value of C$115,028.03. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,655 shares of company stock worth $1,174,457. Insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

