Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $335.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.24) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 5885090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.10 ($0.41).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANR

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

Insider Activity at Pantheon Resources

The firm has a market capitalization of £364.47 million, a PE ratio of -4,075.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.97.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($260,594.29). Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.