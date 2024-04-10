Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 331,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 232,529 shares.The stock last traded at $47.43 and had previously closed at $46.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

