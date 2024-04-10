Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Down to $81.47

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $79.69. Palomar shares last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 27,764 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Get Palomar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $820,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,199.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,557. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after buying an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.