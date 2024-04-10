Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

PLMR opened at $77.22 on Monday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.30 per share, with a total value of $111,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,557 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 50.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

