Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. Approximately 10,748,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 68,757,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

