Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 0.7%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.64. 10,216,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 67,526,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.58, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

