Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 1,228,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,423,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of $905.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

