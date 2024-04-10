Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.31. 1,228,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,423,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
PACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $59,000.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of $905.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.83.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
