PAAL AI (PAAL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.71 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $444.25 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 801,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.58977043 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $5,651,157.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

