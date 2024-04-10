Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.29.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Owens & Minor stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after buying an additional 1,690,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after buying an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 510,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 492,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $9,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

