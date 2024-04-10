Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.81

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 383232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Osino Resources from C$2.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on OSI
Osino Resources Price Performance
About Osino Resources
Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osino Resources
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.