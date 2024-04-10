Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 283,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,217,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

