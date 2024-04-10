O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,090.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,095.74 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $859.79 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,086.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,001.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

