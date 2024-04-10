Orchid Hits Market Cap of $139.26 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $139.26 million and $5.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001483 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,910.20 or 0.99855703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011415 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00131704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

