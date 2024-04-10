Optas LLC Takes Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,022 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,060.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $870,576.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

