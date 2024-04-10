Optas LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,767 shares of company stock valued at $94,092,592 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

