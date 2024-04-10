Optas LLC Sells 111 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Splunk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,706 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 10,816.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 152,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after buying an additional 151,105 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Splunk by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 106,952 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

