Optas LLC Purchases New Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grab by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Grab by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,006,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 739,644 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grab by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Grab by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.