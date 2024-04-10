Optas LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

TGT opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

