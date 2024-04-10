Optas LLC Buys 65 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Optas LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after acquiring an additional 141,464 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,077,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $205.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

