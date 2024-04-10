Optas LLC Acquires Shares of 2,906 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 137,261 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.