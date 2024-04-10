Optas LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $270.36 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

