OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 3,724,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 14,676,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OPKO Health news, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,999,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,599,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,691,531 shares of company stock worth $6,384,039. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.