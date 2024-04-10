OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Trading of OpGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.