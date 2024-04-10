OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded at Bank of America

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE KAR opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OPENLANE by 144.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

