OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other OPENLANE news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in OPENLANE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,454,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,241 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the third quarter worth $944,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OPENLANE by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the third quarter worth $3,388,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the third quarter worth $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. OPENLANE has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

