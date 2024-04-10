ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.93.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

