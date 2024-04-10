ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

