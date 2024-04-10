ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 336,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

