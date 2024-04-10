ONE Advisory Partners LLC Sells 21,648 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS EFV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. 1,669,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.