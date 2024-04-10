ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for 1.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 1.02% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,525,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 446,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance
Shares of XCEM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 111,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,014. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $310.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile
The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.