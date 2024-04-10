ONE Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 0.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 133,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

