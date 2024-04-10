ONE Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 21,390 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 292.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $243.29. The stock had a trading volume of 245,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,024. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $185.37 and a 1 year high of $248.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

