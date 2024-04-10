Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 7%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.63. 38,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 556,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 321,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after buying an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $18,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12,425.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 478,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $13,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

