OMG Network Price Tops $0.95 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $132.64 million and $18.11 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

