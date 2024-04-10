OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.8 %

OFSSH stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

