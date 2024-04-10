Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,730 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Oddity Tech worth $254,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODD. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

