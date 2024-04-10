Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.81. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 403,928 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 381,810 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 96.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 233,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

