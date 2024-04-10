OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.58.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
