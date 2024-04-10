OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OceanFirst Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.