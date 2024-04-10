Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

