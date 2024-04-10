Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OXY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.31.

NYSE OXY opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

