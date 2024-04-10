Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $831.85 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $831.85 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.47 or 0.05101410 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00068639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00022789 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12548507 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $38,807,089.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.