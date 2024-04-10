Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $826.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 4% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $826.70 million and approximately $32.67 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.63 or 0.05061587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00068203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00022853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12548507 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $38,807,089.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.