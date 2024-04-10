NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on NYSE:SOLV in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NYSE:SOLV in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on NYSE:SOLV
NYSE:SOLV Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NYSE:SOLV
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Can Tyson Win from Repealing Its No-Antibiotic Chicken Pledge?
Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SOLV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SOLV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.