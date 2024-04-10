NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Edward Jones began coverage on NYSE:SOLV in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NYSE:SOLV in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SOLV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. NYSE:SOLV has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $96.05.

