NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.25. NWTN shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5,326 shares traded.

NWTN Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

