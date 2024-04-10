NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.25

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

NV Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

About NV Gold

NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

