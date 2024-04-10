Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
