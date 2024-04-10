Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

