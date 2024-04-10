Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXP stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

