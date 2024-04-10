Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 18,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NOM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Stories

