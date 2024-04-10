Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nuveen Global High Income Fund news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 16,475 shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $199,841.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.